Pedestrian critial after being stuck by car in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2024 - 8:41 pm
 

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Henderson on Tuesday evening.

The collision happened near Whitney Ranch and West Galleria drives around 7:30 p.m., according to the Henderson Police Department.

The pedestrian was last listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

It’s unknown if speed or impairment were factors, police said.

Motorists should avoid the area during the investigation.

