Pedestrian death in Henderson ruled an accident

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Austin Ray Poling, 34, died of multiple blunt force injuries when he was struck by a 1996 Dodge Ram about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near Boulder Highway and Water Street.

The Clark County Coroner. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man killed early Tuesday when he was struck by a pickup truck in Henderson has been identified and his death ruled an accident.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Austin Ray Poling, 34, died of multiple blunt force injuries when he was struck by a 1996 Dodge Ram about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near Boulder Highway and Water Street. Police said Poling was walking along Boulder Highway outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit.

The truck’s driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, and police said neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors. Poling’s death was ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.