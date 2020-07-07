Pedestrian dies after being hit by semitrailer in Henderson

A 52-year-old man who was hit by a semitrailer on Thursday in Henderson has died from his injuries, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called around 11:10 a.m. Thursday to Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway, where a 52-year-old man stepped into the path of the semitrailer and was hit, the department said. He was taken to Henderson Hospital, where he died Friday.

The driver of the semitrailer stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police do not believe impairment or speed were factors in the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the pedestrian’s cause and manner of death, and will release his name after his family has been notified.

