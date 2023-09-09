Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Henderson

A 28-year-old man was struck and killed by a car Friday night in Henderson.

Henderson Police Department (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Henderson police said a 28-year-old man was struck and killed by a car Friday night when he used the crosswalk on East Warm Springs Road in Henderson while the traffic light was still green for motorists.

Police were notified at about 10:50 p.m. about a vehicle that collided with a pedestrian in the area of North Boulder Highway and East Warm Springs Road, the Henderson Police Department said in a statement Saturday.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was traveling westbound on Warm Springs in a crosswalk without the right of way, as the light was green, police said.

The driver of a black 2011 Infinity, headed south on North Boulder Highway, could not see the man and struck him, according to police.

The pedestrian was transported in critical condition to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The driver stayed behind at the scene until police arrived. Neither speed nor impairment were considered factors in the collision, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the man after his next of kin are informed of his death, police said.

