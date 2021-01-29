Pedestrian fatally struck in Henderson

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Henderson, police said.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Henderson, police said.

Officers and firefighters responded to Via Garda and Roma Hills drives about 12:24 p.m., the Henderson Police Department said in a statement. The pedestrian died at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the next two to four hours, police said shortly after 1:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

