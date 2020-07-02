Pedestrian struck by semitruck in Henderson in serious condition

Police believe the pedestrian left the center median on Lake Mead Parkway and stepped into the path of an eastbound truck.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian was hospitalized in serious condition after being truck by a semitruck Thursday morning in Henderson.

Officers responded about 11:10 a.m. to the area of East Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway, the Henderson Police Department said in a statement.

Police believe the pedestrian left the center median on Lake Mead and stepped into the path of an eastbound truck.

Neither excessive speed nor impairment are suspected, police said.

Eastbound Lake Mead at Boulder Highway will be remain closed for two to three hours, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Further information was not immediately available.