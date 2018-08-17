Pedestrian struck by truck in Henderson dies in hospital

Henderson police are investigating an fatal accident Thursday in which a pedestrian stepped into the path of a truck on Warm Springs Road, east of Heavenly View Drive and near Pecos Road.

Henderson police are investigating an accident that resulted in a pedestrian’s death Thursday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., Henderson police responded to calls of a car hitting a pedestrian on Warm Springs Road, east of Heavenly View Drive and near Pecos Road, police said. The driver of a 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling east on Warm Springs Road in the left travel lane when a man wearing dark clothes walked into the truck’s path.

The driver did not see the man, who was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection, and hit the man, police said. The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he later died.

It does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. The Ford driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The pedestrian’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

The crash marks the seventh traffic-related fatality in Henderson this year.

