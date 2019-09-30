Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Henderson identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was killed in Henderson after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed in Henderson after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening.

The crash was reported about 9:10 p.m. after 21-year-old Luke Hendrickson was struck at East Sunset Road near North Green Valley Parkway while crossing Sunset outside a marked crosswalk, the Henderson Police Department said.

Hendrickson was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition Sunday night and died from his injuries about 3 a.m. Monday, police said. The coroner’s office said he was killed by accidental blunt force injury.

Impairment and speed were not believed to be a factor, according to preliminary reports. The driver was not injured and was cooperating with police.

Henderson police said Hendrickson’s death marks the eighth traffic-related fatality in Henderson this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.