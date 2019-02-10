Pedestrians hit, hospitalized after high-speed chase in Henderson

Henderson police investigate a crash on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, near Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway. Multiple people were hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection. (Michael Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three pedestrians were hospitalized, one with critical injuries, after they were hit by an SUV on Sunday afternoon in the southeast valley, according to Henderson police.

The crash happened after a high-speed chase by officers, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said.

About 1:30 p.m., officers observed a white SUV with stolen plates on Collins Drive and Westminster Way and tried to pull the driver over. The SUV fled, and a chase ensued, Pena said.

Officers called off the chase “due to high speeds,” he said.

A short time later, the SUV hit three people — a man and two women — in a crosswalk about a mile away, near East Lake Mead Parkway and South Boulder Highway, Pena said. The SUV fled the scene, and police are still looking for it.

All three were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where the man is in critical condition, he said.

The women’s conditions were unknown, Pena said at the scene of the crash.

Several others in the crosswalk at the time of the crash were not injured, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

East Lake Mead Parkway and South Boulder Highway, Henderson