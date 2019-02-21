People really like living in Henderson, survey finds

City of Henderson sign on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People really like living in Henderson.

According to a survey commissioned by the city, 98 percent of residents said they were satisfied with Henderson as a place to live. Nearly 95 percent said they were satisfied with Henderson as a place to raise a family.

The survey was conducted last year by ETC Institute, a Kansas-based company that has conducted research for Henderson every four years since 2010. Henderson has conducted community surveys since 2004.

The survey has 2.3 percent margin of error.

“Past citizen surveys have helped the City of Henderson to focus strategic planning efforts and invest in areas that are important to our residents and clearly that deliberate approach is producing extraordinary results,” City Manager Richard Derrick said in a statement.

Of the roughly 12,000 Henderson homes selected to receive the survey, nearly 1,800 responded, including more than 400 people in each ward.

In most topics, Henderson rated in the top 5 percent of all the communities ETC Institute has surveyed, according to Jason Morado, senior project manager for the Henderson survey.

“In some of those areas, you really couldn’t be much higher,” he said.

Henderson rated well above the national average in overall quality of city services and value received for city taxes and fees. Morado said the city’s ratings in these two categories was the highest he has seen in the past year.

Several areas improved from the 2014 survey, including employment opportunities, fire personnel response times and overall competence of police employees.

Satisfaction in areas of affordable housing and maintaining a low crime rate has decreased since the last survey was conducted.

Respondents indicated their top priorities for the city were a focus on infrastructure and roadways and crime prevention. About 80 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with current crime prevention efforts.

