Henderson

Person found dead inside Henderson house fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2023 - 11:43 am
 
Updated September 27, 2023 - 11:53 am
Smoke can be seen from a house fire Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, on the 1900 block of Kransten Dr ...
Smoke can be seen from a house fire Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, on the 1900 block of Kransten Drive in Henderson. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A person was found dead inside a house fire Wednesday morning in Henderson.

Crews received the call around 8:40 a.m. for the fire on the 1900 block of Kransten Drive, near Silver Springs Parkway and North Valle Verde Drive, according to a Henderson Fire Department news release.

Henderson police also responded to control traffic as fire crews attacked the blaze.

The circumstances surrounding the death is being investigated by Henderson detectives.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of next of kin, as well as the cause and manner of death.

The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

