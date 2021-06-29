Pet boarding business shut down in Henderson neighborhood

A residential pet boarding business in Henderson was shut down Monday after “an animal welfare incident,” according to police, who found about 51 dogs at the facility.

Henderson Animal Care and Control responded to Dakota’s Doggy Den, on the 800 block of Shoreview Drive, and found about 51 dogs at the facility.

Police said 25 of the dogs were returned to their owners and the rest were taken to an animal shelter, where they will be held until their owners claim them. The pet owners will not face any fees.

“The business’ owner was issued a citation for violation of animal establishment permit, too many dogs on property, and illegal crating and boxing,” police said in a statement. “The business/owner will no longer be able to run any animal related business from this residence.”

No further information was available.

