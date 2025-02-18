Petition to reinstate Henderson police chief gains support

An online petition to reinstate Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick had over 1,200 signatures as of Monday evening.

Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick has been put on leave and told to take a buyout or be fired, a source said Thursday.(Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An online petition to reinstate Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick had more than 1,300 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

Chadwick, who has been chief of the department since 2023, was put on a three-week administrative leave, at the end of which she can either accept a buyout or be fired, a source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday.

Jeff Crampton, a former civilian board member of the Henderson Police Association, said that he started the petition on Saturday afternoon because he was concerned about what he saw as a lack of transparency for pushing Chadwick out.

“Arguably they don’t have a reason. If they did have a reason, they would’ve put it out there,” Crampton told the Review-Journal on Monday.

‘No good reason’

Chadwick, who joined the Henderson Police Department in 2002, was appointed chief of police on May 1, 2023, according to the city of Henderson website. Her biography page states that she was the first female commander to oversee a SWAT team in Nevada.

Henderson has said little about the situation. A city spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that Chadwick was on leave and that Deputy Chief Itzhak Henn is the acting chief.

The city declined to comment on Tuesday about Chadwick or the petition, stating that it was a personnel matter.

Chadwick could not be reached for comment.

In Crampton’s opinion, Chadwick was targeted, and the city is getting rid of her “for no good reason.”

He saw the move as one that would decrease trust, both within the police department and throughout the community.

“If the community doesn’t support [the police], their road to success is lessened,” he said.

In addition to the more than 1,300 signatures, the petition also has several comments in support of Chadwick’s qualifications.

“She has more integrity than anyone I know,” one commenter wrote on the petition.

Crampton and other petition commenters said they planned to attend Tuesday’s City Council meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. at the Henderson City Council Chambers, according to the city’s website.

Henderson Police Department has rocky past

Crampton, a Henderson resident of 23-years, said that Chadwick had provided stability to a department that had struggled in years prior, with multiple chiefs leaving the department amid controversy — some voluntarily and some not.

Crampton has spoken out at past City Council meetings, including when the union voted no confidence for former police chief Thedrick Andres during a public comment period at the City Council meeting in November 2022.

In March 2019, Henderson officials asked police chief LaTesha Watson to voluntarily resign. She was fired when she missed the deadline, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Chadwick faced scrutiny

Chadwick has faced scrutiny during her time as the department’s top boss.

Months into Chadwick’s tenure as chief, the Henderson Police Department came under fire after a detective was accused of hurling a racial slur and urging the killing of Mexicans and Black Lives Matter protesters.

Colleagues accused the police detective, Kevin LaPeer, of using the N-word and calling Black, Latino and LGBTQ people derogatory terms, including “savages” and “garbage,” according to a 123-page investigative report obtained by the Review-Journal.

The department investigated LaPeer and in a memo about the case, Henn found that LaPeer broke department policies a dozen times, including those that ban workplace harassment or discrimination, untruthfulness, and prejudice, the Review-Journal previously reported.

In 2023, Chadwick cleared LaPeer’s disciplinary record after deciding that officers would not face punishment for multiple policy violations that stem from the same incident.

LaPeer, who is white, vehemently denied the accusations, the investigation report stated. Shortly after the findings of the internal investigation were disseminated, he filed a defamation lawsuit against the city, claiming the investigation was conducted in bad faith and resulted in a “complete assassination” of his character.

Chadwick had publicly said the department does not have racists within its ranks but, in 2023, refused repeated requests by the Review-Journal to discuss LaPeer’s discipline. She fled when a reporter tried to question her at a public event.

In February 2024, a Review-Journal investigation reported that Chadwick reversed recommendations to fire officers who were found to have conspired to cover up a suspected DUI car crash involving an off-duty co-worker, according to police investigative records.

The following December, the Henderson Police Supervisors Association, a union that represents the sergeants and lieutenants of the Henderson Police Department, filed a complaint against Chadwick and the city.

The complaint, which was submitted to the Government Employee-Management Relations Board, alleged that Chadwick had “been engaged in union-busting activities,” such as “arbitrarily” denying the union leave of HPSA members. According to the document, Chadwick singled out and punished the union’s president, Charles Hedrick, because of his involvement with the organization.

The complaint did not call for Chadwick’s resignation or firing but ordered an end to what it referred to as “retaliatory behavior” on behalf of the city and chief.

The HPSA also asked that both parties issue an apology letter for their conduct. Andrew Regenbaum — the executive director of the state police union and the lawyer representing the HPSA in the complaint — said that a decision has yet to be made in the matter.

Regeanbaum told the Review-Journal on Tuesday that Chadwick being placed on leave was “not surprising.”

“Chadwick had big potential, but her administrative decisions ended up being repeatedly ill-advised, disappointing, and sometimes even retaliatory,” he said.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social. Review-Journal staff reporter Akiya Dillon contributed to this report. Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.