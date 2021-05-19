79°F
Pilot from Henderson injured in Kansas helicopter crash

The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 - 8:45 am
 
(Getty Images)

ULYSSES, Kan. — A Nevada man was seriously injured when the helicopter he was flying to dust crops in southwestern Kansas crashed, Kansas authorities said.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday as the helicopter was spraying a wheat field west of Kansas Highway 25, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Investigators believe the helicopter hit a power line, causing the crash. The pilot, identified as Ripson Wong, 47, of Henderson, Nevada, was taken to a hospital in Ulysses with serious injuries.

Authorities had not released any new details on his medical condition by Wednesday morning.

