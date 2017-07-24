Pilot OK after vintage military aircraft crashes in Henderson

The BAC Strikemaster jet crashed Monday around noon near Henderson Executive Airport, but the pilot sustained only minor injuries.

A vintage military plane crashed a half a mile south of Volunteer Boulevard near the Henderson Executive Airport on Monday, July 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A plane crashed around noon Monday, July 24, 2017, near the Henderson Executive Airport. (Donna Lawton/Facebook)

A vintage military plane crashed Monday in Henderson, but the pilot survived with minor injuries, authorities said.

The BAC Strikemaster MK80 jet crashed half a mile south of Volunteer Boulevard near the Henderson Executive Airport around noon, Clark County Department of Aviation spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

The Henderson Fire Department responded to the crash, where flames were evident. The pilot, the only person on the aircraft, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The pilot is “lucky to be alive,” Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

The plane is registered with Blue Air Training, a military contractor that provides “close air support,” the company’s chief pilot, Scott “Tool” Hanes confirmed to the Review-Journal.

The jet was a fixed-wing, multi-engine aircraft built in 1972, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, said FAA spokesman Ian Gregor.

Two FAA investigators were en route to the crash scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Art Marroquin contributed to this report.