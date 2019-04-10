Pittman Wash neighbors displeased about removed vegetation

The Pittman Wash area upstream, west of Green Valley Parkway, near Windmill Lane after the city's removal of vegetation. Evelyn Gajowski/ Friends of Pittman Wash

Residents bring in more chairs to accommodate the turnout of residents to a community meeting over the maintenance of Pittman Wash at a meeting on Wednesday, April 3. Rachel Spacek/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @RachelSpacek

The Pittman Wash trail behind the Silver Springs Recreation Center on Monday, March 9. Rachel Spacek/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RachelSpacek

Dozens of concerned Pittman Wash neighbors and Henderson staffers searched for a “happy medium” at a meeting at Silver Springs Recreation Center about the removal of vegetation in the wash between Pecos Road and Green Valley Parkway.

Ed McGuire, the city’s director of Public Works, told attendees at the April 3 meeting that the city removed the vegetation after a few residents in the nearby La Mancha neighborhood complained that the overgrowth “looked like a fire hazard,” McGuire said.

While inspecting the complaint, the city noticed vegetation was growing in gabions in and around the wash, McGuire said. Gabions are wire containers filled with rock that are used to stabilize the bed of the wash and the bank.

He acknowledged the city gave Project Green: Friends of Pittman Wash short notice of the work.

Susan Ritter, vice president of Project Green: Friends of Pittman Wash, said she wouldn’t have minded the removal of some trees from the gabions, but the city “took everything out.”

La Mancha and Ocotillo Pointe residents at the meeting said their homeowners associations did not know about the work until shortly before it began. McGuire acknowledged the lack of communication.

“We clearly learned that lesson,” he said.

He said the city tries to get maintenance done in the wash before March because birds nest in it from March to September.

Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White told residents that some areas of the wash had indeed posed a fire hazard.

“What can we make sure we can leave some vegetation there and at the same time to maintain some safety?” he said of the city’s dilemma.

McGuire assured meeting attendees that Public Works will notify Project Green: Friends of Pittman Wash and the subdivisions in the future.

Ritter told the Review-Journal on April 4 that all the organization wants is better communication.

McGuire told the Review-Journal that a follow-up meeting is in the works that will involve homeowners associations, subdivision representatives and representatives with the city. A date has not been set.

