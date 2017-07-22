Plane rolls through fence at Henderson airport

A plane rolled through a fence after a mechanic forgot to set the breaks at Henderson Executive Airport on Friday afternoon.

The Henderson Executive Airport air traffic control tower (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 1:30 p.m., a mechanic was doing maintenance on a Citation X, a midsize business jet with eight executive seats, but failed to lock the wheels and set the brakes, McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Linda Healey said.

The plane rolled down an embankment and hit a fence, causing significant damage, Healey said.

The jet, however, had not been scheduled for takeoff and did not have passengers, she said.

The plane was moved at 4:30 p.m., and operations at the Henderson airport were not affected by the incident, she said.

No injuries were reported.

