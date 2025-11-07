Police: Carrie Cox admitted secretly recording fellow Henderson councilman’s conversation

Councilwoman Carrie Cox allegedly admitted to recording concilwoman Monica Larson when she was found behind a curtain at Henderson City Hall and recorded a private conversation Larson was having with others, according to a police report.

‘Buckle up’: Jurors told to brace themselves in murder trial for woman accused of decapitating man

From left, Henderson City Councilwoman Carrie Cox, Mayor Michelle Romero, Councilwoman Monica Larson and Councilman Jim Seebock participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the future of West Henderson Fieldhouse on May 21, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson Councilwoman Carrie Cox allegedly admitted to recording Councilwoman Monica Larson when she was found behind a curtain at Henderson City Hall recording a private conversation Larson was having with others, according to a police report.

Cox was indicted Wednesday on a felony charge of monitoring or attempting to monitor a private conversation related to an incident at the center of the case that occurred on Jan. 9, according to the indictment. The conversation Cox allegedly recorded involved Larson and/or Michael Hiltz and/or Richard Smith.

Larson told officers she was having a conversation in the common area of City Hall after a retirement event for former city manager Richard Derrick when she said Cox emerged from behind a curtain and told Larson that she recorded their conversation, according to a Henderson Police Department incident report.

“Carrie then walked away and there was no further confrontation,” the five-page report states. “Due to the sensitive nature of the parties involved, I request this case remain open and be forwarded to investigations.”

Nevada law makes it a felony to intrude on the privacy of others by surreptitiously monitoring or trying to monitor private conversations. The law also bars individuals from disclosing details about those conversations without permission.

Additional details were not provided in the report. Neither Larson’s campaign spokesperson, Elizabeth Trosper, nor Cox’s attorney, Josh Tomsheck, could be reached immediately for comment.

At a hearing Wednesday, Clark County District Judge Jerry Wiese granted an order that Cox have no contact with Larson, except during council meetings. The two were at Tuesday night’s city council meeting at city hall.

Cox told the Las Vegas Review-Journal after she was indicted Wednesday the case is “a witch hunt” and said she was surprised by the indictment.

“There is much more that will come to light throughout this process and Mrs. Cox very much looks forward to addressing these allegations through the appropriate channels in Court,” Tomsheck said in a text message Wednesday. “My client has a long history as a contributing and dedicated citizen of her community, has absolutely zero criminal history, and is confident those things will remain true and she will be exonerated when all is said and done.”

Cox is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 20.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.