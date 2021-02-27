52°F
Police find 12-year-old Henderson boy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2021 - 3:52 pm
 
Updated February 27, 2021 - 5:14 pm
Amadeus Del Valle (Henderson Police Department)
Henderson police have located a missing 12-year-old boy.

In a statement, police said they found Amadeus Del Valle late Saturday afternoon.

He was last seen Friday night playing in his backyard on the 100 block of Joshua Street, near East Lake Mead Parkway and Burkholder Boulevard, according to a news release.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

