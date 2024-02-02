42°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Police, fire make up half of payroll in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2024 - 6:00 am
 
Henderson city manager Richard Derrick speaks during an opening event for the Debra March Cente ...
Henderson city manager Richard Derrick speaks during an opening event for the Debra March Center of Excellence on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Henderson. The facility is an education center for manufacturing to be used by the College of Southern Nevada. Derrick was the highest-paid city employee in 2022. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A job in public safety can be lucrative, public records show.

Employees in Henderson’s fire and police departments made up nearly half the city’s payroll in 2022. That was the most current data available.

The highest-paid employee that year was City Manager Richard Derrick, who brought in more than $431,000 in wages and benefits, according to public records.

Corrections Sgt. Robert Thomas came in second at nearly $400,000 in pay and benefits. Overtime accounted for about 35 percent of his pay.

The average salary and benefits for the agency’s roughly 3,700 employees was about $90,000, records show. About 47 percent of those workers earned six figures.

The other city employees who earned the highest salary and benefits include:

— Fire Capt. Gregory Sak, who was paid nearly $360,000

— City Attorney Nicholas Vaskov, who received almost $355,000

— Police Lt. Thomas Chiello, who got more than $341,000

— Fire Capt. Brian Kerr, who made just over $340,000

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
Selling dead people’s homes lucrative for some. But what about the heirs?
2
Embattled CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara resigns
Embattled CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara resigns
3
Public housing boss pay package includes $12k annual car allowance
Public housing boss pay package includes $12k annual car allowance
4
Who do Las Vegas voters want for president? Someone else
Who do Las Vegas voters want for president? Someone else
5
Nevada rebuffs RNC claims of inconsistent voter rolls
Nevada rebuffs RNC claims of inconsistent voter rolls
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
What’s the future of live poker rooms in Vegas?
What’s the future of live poker rooms in Vegas?
Tourism boss makes big bucks promoting Las Vegas
Tourism boss makes big bucks promoting Las Vegas
Sunny days are ahead for Las Vegas before 2nd storm arrives
Sunny days are ahead for Las Vegas before 2nd storm arrives
Culinary Union strike averted at 3 Strip-area resorts
Culinary Union strike averted at 3 Strip-area resorts
Pedestrian injured in Strip resort crash
Pedestrian injured in Strip resort crash
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances