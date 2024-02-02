Police, fire make up half of payroll in Henderson

A corrections sergeant received the second-most pay and benefits at nearly $400,000.

Henderson city manager Richard Derrick speaks during an opening event for the Debra March Center of Excellence on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Henderson. The facility is an education center for manufacturing to be used by the College of Southern Nevada. Derrick was the highest-paid city employee in 2022. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A job in public safety can be lucrative, public records show.

Employees in Henderson’s fire and police departments made up nearly half the city’s payroll in 2022. That was the most current data available.

The highest-paid employee that year was City Manager Richard Derrick, who brought in more than $431,000 in wages and benefits, according to public records.

Corrections Sgt. Robert Thomas came in second at nearly $400,000 in pay and benefits. Overtime accounted for about 35 percent of his pay.

The average salary and benefits for the agency’s roughly 3,700 employees was about $90,000, records show. About 47 percent of those workers earned six figures.

The other city employees who earned the highest salary and benefits include:

— Fire Capt. Gregory Sak, who was paid nearly $360,000

— City Attorney Nicholas Vaskov, who received almost $355,000

— Police Lt. Thomas Chiello, who got more than $341,000

— Fire Capt. Brian Kerr, who made just over $340,000

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.