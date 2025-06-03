Motorcyclist killed in crash on 215 Beltway in Henderson
NHP is investigating a crash Tuesday morning that left a motorcyclist dead on the 215 Beltway in Henderson.
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Tuesday morning that left a motorcyclist dead on the 215 Beltway in Henderson.
According to authorities, the crash occurred at about 5:31 a.m. on the westbound 215 Beltway and Green Valley Parkway.
Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a sedan.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
All westbound travel lanes are closed on the 215 at Green Valley as a result of the crash.
“All westbound traffic is being diverted off onto the Valle Verde off-ramp and will continue west back onto Green Valley,” NHP said on X.
#TrafficAlert I215 at Green Valley, all westbound travel lanes are closed, due to a fatal crash. All westbound traffic is being diverted off onto the Valle Verde off-ramp and will continue west back onto Green Valley. I215 west at Green Valley will be shut down for an… pic.twitter.com/0SBIFGZ6Hd
— Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) June 3, 2025
Authorities noted that Green Valley will be shut down for an “undetermined time.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.