Motorcyclist killed in crash on 215 Beltway in Henderson

NHP is investigating a crash Tuesday morning that left a motorcyclist dead on the 215 Beltway in Henderson.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning on the 215 Beltway in Henderson. (RTC Fast Cam)

According to authorities, the crash occurred at about 5:31 a.m. on the westbound 215 Beltway and Green Valley Parkway.

Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a sedan.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

All westbound travel lanes are closed on the 215 at Green Valley as a result of the crash.

“All westbound traffic is being diverted off onto the Valle Verde off-ramp and will continue west back onto Green Valley,” NHP said on X.

#TrafficAlert I215 at Green Valley, all westbound travel lanes are closed, due to a fatal crash. All westbound traffic is being diverted off onto the Valle Verde off-ramp and will continue west back onto Green Valley. I215 west at Green Valley will be shut down for an… pic.twitter.com/0SBIFGZ6Hd — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) June 3, 2025

Authorities noted that Green Valley will be shut down for an “undetermined time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.