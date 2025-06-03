82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Motorcyclist killed in crash on 215 Beltway in Henderson

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning on the 215 Beltway in ...
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning on the 215 Beltway in Henderson. (RTC Fast Cam)
More Stories
Scott Vivier was sworn in as the Henderson Fire Department's new fire chief on Tuesday, Oct. 1, ...
Which Henderson city government employees made the most?
Henderson fitness entrepreneurs open upscale gym
Henderson family wins 1st-ever countywide Mojave Max Emergence Contest
Luxury enclave in Henderson mountains releases final homesites for sale
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2025 - 7:20 am
 
Updated June 3, 2025 - 7:44 am

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Tuesday morning that left a motorcyclist dead on the 215 Beltway in Henderson.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at about 5:31 a.m. on the westbound 215 Beltway and Green Valley Parkway.

Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a sedan.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

All westbound travel lanes are closed on the 215 at Green Valley as a result of the crash.

“All westbound traffic is being diverted off onto the Valle Verde off-ramp and will continue west back onto Green Valley,” NHP said on X.

Authorities noted that Green Valley will be shut down for an “undetermined time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES