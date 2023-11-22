Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ in Henderson

Officers responded to the area of Sunset Road and Arroyo Grande Boulevard late Tuesday.

Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson police said they were investigating a ‘suspicious death’ reported late Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of Sunset Road and Arroyo Grande Boulevard at 10:10 p.m., “in reference to a suspicous death,” according to a Wednesday morning news release.

Police did not provide further details about the circumstances, including whether a body was found, but said int he release that the area was “still an active scene and investigation.”