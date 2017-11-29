Police looking for driver who critically injured Henderson girl

The 8-year-old girl was crossing East Warm Springs Road at Driftwood Court about 8 p.m. when she was hit by a silver Dodge Charger driving westbound.

An 8-year-old Henderson girl was hospitalized with critical injuries Tuesday night after she was hit by a car, Henderson police said.

The girl was crossing East Warm Springs Road near Driftwood Court, outside a crosswalk, about 8 p.m. when she was hit by a silver Dodge Charger driving westbound.

The driver left the scene and drove away, police said. The girl was taken to University Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition on Wednesday.

Anyone with information can call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911.

