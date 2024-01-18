Police: Motorcyclist dead after running red light

The crash occurred Wednesday evening at Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway.

Henderson police officers investigate a fatal crash at Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (RTC)

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after police said he ran a red light at a Henderson intersection Wednesday evening.

At around 5:30 p.m., a GSX-R motorcycle headed west on Lake Mead Parkway at a high rate of speed toward Boulder Highway. The rider ran the red light and crashed into a silver Nissan SUV, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday identified Daniel Youngblood as the motorcycle rider. Youngblood died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The occupants of the Nissan were hospitalized with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

A previous version of this story misstated the day of the crash.

