Police say 1 student stabbed another at Henderson middle school

A student stabbed another student Friday morning — the fifth day of school — at Thurman White Middle School, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Clark County School District Police responded to the call about 9:30 a.m. regarding an incident at the school, Police Capt. Ken Young said. Henderson Police Department was asked for assistance.

Henderson Police Department spokesperson Scott Williams was able to confirm that one student stabbed another, but no further information has been provided.

The Clark County School District communications office said the incident happened before the bell rang in the morning and that the school did not go into lockdown. The communications office referred more questions to school district police.

Located on Galleria Drive in Henderson, the school served about 1,600 students, according to state data from the 2015-16 year. Under the last state rankings, the school was given four out of five stars. The school is a Title I school, a federal designation meaning the school services a high percentage of students in poverty.

