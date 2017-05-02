Police say threat against Henderson high school ‘not credible’

Someone tagged graffiti threatening violence to the school, located at 400 Palo Verde Drive, at a nearby park. (Google Maps)

The Henderson Police Department is investigating a threat made to Basic Academy, formerly known as Basic High School.

Police spokesman Scott Williams said someone tagged graffiti threatening violence to the school, located at 400 Palo Verde Drive, at a nearby park. The threat was shared on social media, he said.

Henderson police have investigated the threat and determined it was “not credible,” Williams said. However, students are being interviewed about the incident, and extra police are expected at the school Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Clark County School District spokesman said classes were not canceled due to the threat.

On Monday, a message from the school’s principal was sent to parents through a school district system called ParentLink. Part of the message said:

“Making threats is a criminal action and I wanted you to know that the Clark County School District Police Department is investigating the matter as well as taking precaution to ensure the safety of our campus. The situation provides us with an opportunity to remind parents to have discussions with your child regarding making threatening statements and that there are consequences that go with inappropriate conduct. It is also important for students and parents to report any possible suspicious activity or behavior to school administration and/or law enforcement.”

400 Palo Verde Dr. Henderson, NV 89015