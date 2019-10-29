Police search for missing 15-year-old Henderson girl

Maria McDonald, a student at Foothill High School, was last seen on Monday afternoon and may be a runaway, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing on Monday.

Police said Maria McDonald was reported missing on Monday afternoon and may be a runaway. She was last seen at Foothill High School on Monday morning.

McDonald was described to police as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can contact Henderson police at 702-867-4913.

