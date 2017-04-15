Pontoon boat falls off trailer, lands on Henderson street

A pontoon boat sits in an eastbound lane of American Pacific Drive after falling off a trailer Friday evening. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pontoon boat fell off a trailer and onto a Henderson street Friday evening.

No one was injured when the truck hauling the pontoon turned too sharply onto American Pacific Drive from North Stephanie Street just after 5 p.m., causing the boat to tip over, Henderson Police spokeswoman Michelle French said.

Police initially believed the pontoon leaked a small amount of fuel while it was on its side, but Henderson Fire Department Spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said it was only water.

The boat and subsequent spill caused “some traffic issues,” French said. Eastbound lanes of American Pacific were shut down for a few minutes while the boat was righted and moved to the shoulder.

