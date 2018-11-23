Power outage affects more than 13,000 in Henderson

More than 13,000 customers in Henderson are without power, NV Energy reported Thanksgiving night.
At about 8 p.m., a power outage struck the area near Horizon Ridge and Green Valley Parkways, the company’s website said.
The cause of the outage was not clear, but the website cited “damage to NV Energy equipment.”
NV Energy said it expects to restore power to some areas by 9:30 p.m., others by 11 p.m.
Henderson Police outside of Target on Green Valley Parkway and Horizon Ridge affected by power outage in Henderson . Power out in parking lot and backup lights on inside. Still a crowd shopping inside. #vegas #blackfriday #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/kYsT4XYNb7
— Mick Akers (@mickakers) November 23, 2018