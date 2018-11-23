Power outage affects thousands in Henderson

Nearly 4,000 customers in Henderson are still without power, NV Energy reported Thanksgiving night.

Henderson police direct traffic at Horizon Ridge and Carnegie during a power outage Nov. 22, 2018. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A street without power is seen in a Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in Henderson on Nov. 22, 2018. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nearly 4,000 customers in Henderson are still without power, NV Energy reported Thanksgiving night.

At about 8 p.m., a power outage struck the area near Horizon Ridge and Green Valley Parkways, affecting more than 13,000 customers, the company’s website said.

The cause of the outage was not clear, but the website cited “damage to NV Energy equipment.”

NV Energy said it expects the remaining customers are to have power by 11:15 p.m.

