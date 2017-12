More than 1,400 NV Energy customers lost power overnight in Henderson.

(Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News)

More than 1,400 NV Energy customers lost power overnight in Henderson.

The outage was centered near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road, according to NV Energy.

Power was restored sometime before 7 a.m. Tuesday. The cause of the outage was listed as “equipment” on the power company’s website.

