Power restored to all 1.9K central Henderson NV Energy customers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2021 - 4:04 pm
 
Updated December 18, 2021 - 6:52 pm
NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 20 ...
NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A power outage that originally affected abut 1,930 NV Energy customers in central Henderson was resolved about 6 p.m. Saturday.

The outage was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. near Green Valley Parkway south of East Sunset Road.

The cause was listed on the NV Energy outage website as under investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

