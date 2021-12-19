Power restored to all 1.9K central Henderson NV Energy customers

A power outage that originally affected abut 1,930 NV Energy customers in central Henderson was resolved about 6 p.m. Saturday.

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The outage was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. near Green Valley Parkway south of East Sunset Road.

The cause was listed on the NV Energy outage website as under investigation.

