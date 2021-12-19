Power restored to all 1.9K central Henderson NV Energy customers
A power outage that originally affected abut 1,930 NV Energy customers in central Henderson was resolved about 6 p.m. Saturday.
The outage was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. near Green Valley Parkway south of East Sunset Road.
The cause was listed on the NV Energy outage website as under investigation.
