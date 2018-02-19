Power restored to more than 1,300 in Henderson after windstorm

Downed power lines in Henderson left more than 1,300 people without power overnight Monday.

NV Energy crews work to repair power lines and poles that came down early Monday morning, Feb. 19, 2018, at Horizon and College drives in Henderson. (Carri Geer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Five downed power lines in Henderson left more than 1,300 people without power on Monday.

The power went out about 2 a.m. Monday near U.S. Highway 95 and College Drive. NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht confirmed that overnight winds contributed to the damage.

By 2:30 p.m., power had been restored to more than 850 customers, leaving approximately 440 others affected, according to NV Energy. The remaining affected customers are expected to have power restored by 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the power company.

The highest gust measured overnight at McCarran International Airport, the National Weather Service’s official recording station, was 56 mph. The weather service said winds topped out at 52 mph in Henderson and 43 mph in North Las Vegas.

Power in the affected area in Henderson initially was expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m. Monday, but Schuricht said “the damage was more extensive than we originally thought.” Repairs to both underground and overhead equipment were needed, she said.

Schuricht said the company expects the area to reopen to traffic Tuesday morning after overhead equipment is repaired.

An additional 435 NV Energy customers lost power in the northwest valley just after 12:30 p.m. Monday due to equipment damage, but power was restored to most customers within two hours, according to NV Energy.

The high winds that buffeted the valley Sunday night and early Monday morning were expected to taper off throughout Monday ,with gusts between 25 to 40 mph, according to the weather service.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Rio Lacanlale and Blake Apgar contributed to this story.