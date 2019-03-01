Private plane damaged after exiting runway at Henderson airport

The Henderson Executive Airport air traffic control tower (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nobody was injured when a plane left a runway after landing Thursday afternoon at Henderson Executive Airport, a spokeswoman said.

The Piper Cheyenne plane with two people aboard approached to land about 2:40 p.m. on runway 17 at the airport, spokeswoman Christine Crews said. The pilot “deviated” off the runway after landing, went into a gravel area, came back up and stopped on the airport apron, she said.

There was some damage to the aircraft, she said.

Runway 17 was closed for inspection but Crews said she didn’t expect airport operations to be affected as a result.

The plane’s point of origin and destination were not immediately clear.

