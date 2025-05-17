79°F
Henderson

Realtors assemble to help revitalize Henderson home — PHOTOS

Realtor Peach Freeman paints the eaves of a home as she volunteers with Las Vegas REALTORS and ...
Realtor Peach Freeman paints the eaves of a home as she volunteers with Las Vegas REALTORS and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. Rebuilding Together partners with various organizations to provide volunteers to put finishing touches on home restoration projects for low-income disabled, veteran or senior homeowners. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Volunteers with Las Vegas REALTORS and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada shovel old rocks off ...
Volunteers with Las Vegas REALTORS and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada shovel old rocks off of the front yard on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. The entire front yard was weeded and replaced with a new layer of rocks. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Realtors Geovanny Alvizures and Nikki Aliotti clean up debris from the backyard of a home while ...
Realtors Geovanny Alvizures and Nikki Aliotti clean up debris from the backyard of a home while volunteering with Las Vegas REALTORS and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. Volunteers spent hours painting the house, clearing out the backyard and replacing the rocks in the front yard. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red paint sits in cups, ready for use by volunteers with Las Vegas REALTORS and Rebuilding Toge ...
Red paint sits in cups, ready for use by volunteers with Las Vegas REALTORS and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. The homeowner’s eaves were sun-faded, so the volunteers repainted them a bright, fire engine red. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Realtor Tony Romano spreads out new rock over the front yard as he volunteers with the Las Vega ...
Realtor Tony Romano spreads out new rock over the front yard as he volunteers with the Las Vegas REALTORS and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada to revitalize a home on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. The home belonged to a man named Michael, who had undertaken shoulder surgery the same day as the volunteer effort. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bob Cleveland, CEO of Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada, shovels rocks into a wheelbarrow whi ...
Bob Cleveland, CEO of Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada, shovels rocks into a wheelbarrow while working with Las Vegas REALTORS volunteers to revitalize a home on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. Cleveland said that Rebuilding Together handles the major repairs to a home - like roofing and fixing air conditioning and plumbing - at no cost to the owner of the home. The Southern Nevada chapter of Rebuilding Together is the second largest chapter in the nation, said Cleveland. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Realtor Nicole Hollimon dips a roller into fresh white paint while volunteering with Las Vegas ...
Realtor Nicole Hollimon dips a roller into fresh white paint while volunteering with Las Vegas REALTORS and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. The entire home’s exterior was repainted white, with the trim painted red. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Realtor Nicole Hollimon applies a fresh coat of white paint to a home while volunteering with L ...
Realtor Nicole Hollimon applies a fresh coat of white paint to a home while volunteering with Las Vegas REALTORS and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. The entire home’s exterior was repainted white, with the trim painted red. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Realtor Tony Romano spreads out new rock over the front yard as he volunteers with the Las Vega ...
Realtor Peach Freeman paints the trim of a home as she volunteers with Las Vegas REALTORS and R ...
Realtors Nicole Hollimon and Karen Sjodin clean up debris from the backyard of a home while vol ...
Realtors Nicole Hollimon and Karen Sjodin clean up debris from the backyard of a home while volunteering with Las Vegas REALTORS and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. Volunteers spent hours painting the house, clearing out the backyard and replacing the rocks in the front yard. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Realtors clean up debris from the backyard of a home while volunteering with Las Vegas REALTORS ...
Realtors clean up debris from the backyard of a home while volunteering with Las Vegas REALTORS and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. Volunteers spent hours painting the house, clearing out the backyard and replacing the rocks in the front yard. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Realtor Annie Bushman wears a hat and pins commemorating the multiple events she has attended w ...
Realtor Annie Bushman wears a hat and pins commemorating the multiple events she has attended with Las Vegas REALTORS, while she volunteers with Las Vegas REALTORS and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada to revitalize a home on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. Bushman has been associated with Rebuilding Together for about six years, and recently joined the organization’s board. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Volunteers with Las Vegas REALTORS and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada shovel new rocks int ...
Volunteers with Las Vegas REALTORS and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada shovel new rocks into wheelbarrows to spread across the front yards of a home on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. Volunteers spent hours painting the house, clearing out the back yard and replacing the rocks in the front yard. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rake marks streak across the dirt of a backyard after volunteers with Las Vegas REALTORS and Re ...
Rake marks streak across the dirt of a backyard after volunteers with Las Vegas REALTORS and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada cleared brush and debris away from the space on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. Volunteers spent hours painting the house, clearing out the back yard and replacing the rocks in the front yard. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Realtor Lori “Petra” Wayne grins while taking break from shoveling rocks into whe ...
Realtor Lori “Petra” Wayne grins while taking break from shoveling rocks into wheelbarrows for use in the front yard of a home on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. Volunteers spent hours painting the house, clearing out the back yard and replacing the rocks in the front yard. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Realtor Nikki Aliotti paints the trim of a home as she volunteers with Las Vegas REALTORS and R ...
Realtor Nikki Aliotti paints the trim of a home as she volunteers with Las Vegas REALTORS and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. Rebuilding Together partners with various organizations to provide volunteers to put finishing touches on home restoration projects for low-income disabled, veteran or senior homeowners. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A volunteer applies a fresh coat of white paint to a home on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. ...
A volunteer applies a fresh coat of white paint to a home on Friday, May 16, 2025 in Henderson. The entire home’s exterior was repainted white, with the trim painted red. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
May 16, 2025 - 7:46 pm
May 16, 2025 - 7:46 pm
 

Realtors with Las Vegas Realtors volunteered on Friday morning to help put finishing touches on a home repair by Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada. The home, which belonged to a man in Henderson who had just undergone shoulder surgery, needed a fresh coat of paint, as well as a back and front yard cleanup.

Rebuilding Together’s mission is to repair homes owned by low-income seniors, veterans or disabled individuals. At no cost to the homeowner, Rebuilding Together pledges to make major internal and external repairs to a house, and recruit volunteers to make smaller improvements.

