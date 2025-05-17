Realtors assemble to help revitalize Henderson home — PHOTOS
Realtors with Las Vegas Realtors volunteered on Friday morning to help put finishing touches on a home repair by Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada. The home, which belonged to a man in Henderson who had just undergone shoulder surgery, needed a fresh coat of paint, as well as a back and front yard cleanup.
Rebuilding Together’s mission is to repair homes owned by low-income seniors, veterans or disabled individuals. At no cost to the homeowner, Rebuilding Together pledges to make major internal and external repairs to a house, and recruit volunteers to make smaller improvements.