Reckless driving crash near Liberty High in south valley investigated

A southbound lane of South Maryland Parkway is closed Friday morning as police investigate an apparent high-speed reckless driving incident in which all victims fled the scene.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A southbound lane of South Maryland Parkway was closed Friday morning as police investigated an apparent high-speed reckless driving incident in which the driver and passengers fled the scene.

The single-vehicle rollover occurred about 7:10 a.m. at East Pyle Avenue and Maryland Parkway, not far from Liberty High School, said Lt. Ken Nogle of the Metropolitan Police Department.

“It appears the driver of the vehicle was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed,” Nogle stated in a text. “The vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a wall, shrubbery and trees.

“Witnesses reported seeing what appeared to be several juveniles exiting the vehicle and fleeing the area.”

Nogle said officers had not located any of the occupants, so injuries and possible impairment can’t be determined. He said police are investigating the possibility the occupants might have been Liberty High School students because of the proximity of the crash to the school.

The southbound lane south of Pyle may be closed until 9 a.m. or later, Nogle said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marvin_in_Vegas on Twitter.