Repairs to start on Henderson complex’s crumbling water system next week

Henderson had warned residents that the complex’s water could be shut off. The city then offered to front the cost of the repairs.

Lizet Mendoza, who owns a unit at Somerset Park townhouse complex in Henderson, said she is “stoked” the City of Henderson will front the cost of repairs to their private water system Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amanda Ahlstrom, a mother of five who owns a unit at Somerset Park townhouse complex in Henderson, reacts after hearing the City of Henderson will front the cost of water repairs to their private water system Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Edrik Reyes, who owns a unit at Somerset Park townhouse complex in Henderson, and his friend Autumn Sitas pose next to a water leak in their private water system Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A leak is shown in the private water system at Somerset Park townhouse complex in Henderson Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Repairs to an underground water distribution system at the Somerset Park townhome complex will begin next week, according to the city of Henderson.

The city is fronting the costs to repair the private system beginning Monday, three weeks after it had warned residents that if the community’s homeowners association didn’t replace it, they would have likely shut off water services.

Residents, who initially faced the possibility of having to find a new place to stay for an indefinite amount of time, will now be able to remain at home through the process, which was expected to last about 45 days, the city said.

After the HOA told city officials last month that it had no funds for the repairs, Henderson stepped in to cover the costs, which homeowners will have to repay starting September 2025, officials wrote to residents Thursday.

Mayor Michelle Romero previously said the fixes could cost between $400,000 and $600,000.

The city will charge homeowners through tax liens on each individual town home, the city said. They will individually play back costs in eight quarterly installments.

“We want to reassure you that this work is essential to resolve the persistent underground water leaks affecting your community and we are doing our best to resolve this in the most efficient, cost-effective, and timely manner as possible,” the city told residents.

‘Professionally repaired’

City officials outlined the repairs and the intermittent disruptions.

“All work will meet City standards for communities like Somerset Park, and any work on your property and HOA property, such as patio concrete removal, will be professionally repaired,” the city said in a letter to residents.

Work will start with the installation of a “backflow protection onto the system,” the city said. Workers will replace damaged water lines, meaning that patio concrete will be removed.

“The contractor will also complete pavement patching for areas that require service replacement and repairs,” the city said.

If other issues are found, they will be communicated to the community, according to the city.

The city discovered the issue when it made emergency repairs to a sinkhole that had begun to swallow a car last month, notifying residents of the “imminent hazard to the health, safety, and welfare of the public.”

Mismanaged HOA accounts

The HOA’s management company, CAMCO Homeowners Association Management, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that it was brought on about a year ago after the HOA’s previous management company was fined and dissolved by Nevada authorities.

CAMCO found that the HOA’s financial accounts were depleted and mismanaged, making necessary repairs unaffordable, the company said.

The city said its plan to avert a crisis came together through emergency around-the-clock meetings.

“We understand that this project may cause some temporary inconvenience, but please rest assured that every effort will be made to minimize the impact on your daily lives,” the city said.

