Reporter Mark Credico’s top stories of 2023

An aerial view of Three Kids Mine, an abandoned mine to be buried and developed on top of it, is seen, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Henderson. Henderson’s City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a controversial development on top of a 100-year-old mine near Lake Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

(LtoR) Luke, 17, Samantha, Jason and Bella Patchett, 12, around the headstone of their deceased family member, Rex Patchett at the Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary & Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henry Quindara, son of Amadeo Quindara, a 75-year-old Filipino-American who was allegedly attacked in his garage by his neighbor, speaks at a “Stop Asian Hate” rally outside the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Clark County district attorney’s office is charging the neighbor with elder abuse and residential burglary perpetuated as hate crimes. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Russell Road Recreation Complex as seen on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Henderson City Council approved the business license for the city’s sixth marijuana dispensary this week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

In a year covering the city of Henderson, the development of Three Kids Mine was one of the biggest topics I tackled.

Henderson vote on controversial development

This controversial mine site cleanup and development was in the works to happen for over a decade and both residents and experts voiced their concerns on the project as the city’s decision to allow it drew closer.

This was most comprehensive piece on the development and features the most voices from experts, the developers and members of the community.

Dispute drives nonprofit out of city to feed homeless

This story highlights a conflict between a local nonprofit and the city of Henderson that ultimately drove the nonprofit to leave Henderson to continue feeding the homeless community. The story stands out among the other pieces on Henderson and its homeless community because it features reporting using public records to fact check, voices from both sides of the issue.

Boy’s death inspires reckless driving bill

Rex’s Law was a topic that warranted multiple stories and an extended period of reporting. While there are multiple stories on the eventual law, the first most comprehensively explains the then bill and features input from the three men behind the Rex Law’s initial creation.

Following the money in Henderson City Council race

A dive into the publicly-reported campaign contributions in every Henderson City Council and mayoral election led me to find that every winner except for one in the last ten years raised significantly more money than their competition, and an expert explained that this conclusion was not really surprising when it comes to municipal elections.

Attack leaves Filipino-American family fearful

Some of the most rewarding stories highlight diverse communities across the Las Vegas Valley. This one focused on the local Asian American and Pacific Islander community as many of its members came together to support Amadeo Quindara, a local Filipino-American man who was the victim of an alleged hate crime.

