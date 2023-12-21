Reporter Mark Credico’s top stories of 2023
The reporter spent 2023 covering the city of Henderson.
In a year covering the city of Henderson, the development of Three Kids Mine was one of the biggest topics I tackled.
Henderson vote on controversial development
This controversial mine site cleanup and development was in the works to happen for over a decade and both residents and experts voiced their concerns on the project as the city’s decision to allow it drew closer.
This was most comprehensive piece on the development and features the most voices from experts, the developers and members of the community.
Dispute drives nonprofit out of city to feed homeless
This story highlights a conflict between a local nonprofit and the city of Henderson that ultimately drove the nonprofit to leave Henderson to continue feeding the homeless community. The story stands out among the other pieces on Henderson and its homeless community because it features reporting using public records to fact check, voices from both sides of the issue.
Boy’s death inspires reckless driving bill
Rex’s Law was a topic that warranted multiple stories and an extended period of reporting. While there are multiple stories on the eventual law, the first most comprehensively explains the then bill and features input from the three men behind the Rex Law’s initial creation.
Following the money in Henderson City Council race
A dive into the publicly-reported campaign contributions in every Henderson City Council and mayoral election led me to find that every winner except for one in the last ten years raised significantly more money than their competition, and an expert explained that this conclusion was not really surprising when it comes to municipal elections.
Attack leaves Filipino-American family fearful
Some of the most rewarding stories highlight diverse communities across the Las Vegas Valley. This one focused on the local Asian American and Pacific Islander community as many of its members came together to support Amadeo Quindara, a local Filipino-American man who was the victim of an alleged hate crime.
