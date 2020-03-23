Road work adding turn lanes to St. Rose Parkway begins next week

Construction on the long-awaited additional left turn lane from westbound St. Rose Parkway to southbound Executive Airport Drive begins next week, the city of Henderson announced Monday.

St. Rose Parkway westbound to Executive Airport Drive southbound will see another left turn lane added to the existing one, aimed at alleviating the typical peak-hour traffic backup.

Construction on the long-awaited additional left turn lane from westbound St. Rose Parkway to southbound Executive Airport Drive will begin next week, the city of Henderson announced Monday.

Part of the $4.45 million phase 2A of the Sunridge Heights Parkway extension project, the additional turn lane will bring much-needed relief to residents and workers in the booming area of west Henderson that includes Inspirada, the Raiders team office and training facility and the Amazon distribution center, among other high-volume projects.

The project, which kicks off March 30, also consists of adding additional turn pockets on eastbound St. Rose Parkway to Starr Avenue and three-tenths of a mile of roadway construction for Sunridge Heights Parkway east of Executive Airport to the Levi Strauss & Co. property line.

Drainage and streetlight improvements on Sunridge Heights Parkway and median modifications, new sidewalk ramp, striping and signing for the turn pockets.

Work for the turn pockets will be completed at night, with lane reductions and potential closures of the existing left-hand turn lanes possible during the period of construction.

The new turn pockets are expected to be operational in early May. The three-tenths of a mile of Sunridge Heights is expected to be complete by the end of September.

Phase 1 of the Sunridge Heights extension was completed in August, connecting Seven Hills Drive to Maryland Parkway.

Phase 2B is in planning and design stages and will connect Sunridge Heights from the Levi Strauss & Co. property line to Maryland Parkway.

Phase 3, completed in January, added a traffic signal at Executive Airport and 1,100 feet of road west of Executive Airport.

