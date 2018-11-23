Rodent caused thousands to lose power on Thanksgiving in Henderson

A rodent caused more than 13,000 buildings to lose power in Henderson on Thanksgiving night.
It is unclear what kind of rodent it was, or how it was able to damage NV Energy equipment, according to the public utility’s spokeswoman, Jennifer Schuricht. The damage led to the outage.
Power first went out about 8 p.m. Thursday. It affected a swath of homes and businesses near Horizon Ridge and Green Valley parkways.
Schuricht said power was restored shortly before midnight.
Henderson Police outside of Target on Green Valley Parkway and Horizon Ridge affected by power outage in Henderson . Power out in parking lot and backup lights on inside. Still a crowd shopping inside. #vegas #blackfriday #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/kYsT4XYNb7
— Mick Akers (@mickakers) November 23, 2018