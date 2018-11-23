Rodent caused thousands to lose power on Thanksgiving in Henderson

A rodent caused more than 13,000 buildings to lose power in Henderson on Thanksgiving night.

Henderson police direct traffic at Horizon Ridge Parkway and Carnegie Street during a power outage on Nov. 22, 2018. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A street without power is seen in a Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in Henderson on Nov. 22, 2018. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It is unclear what kind of rodent it was, or how it was able to damage NV Energy equipment, according to the public utility’s spokeswoman, Jennifer Schuricht. The damage led to the outage.

Power first went out about 8 p.m. Thursday. It affected a swath of homes and businesses near Horizon Ridge and Green Valley parkways.

Schuricht said power was restored shortly before midnight.

