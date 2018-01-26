Rose de Lima campus in Henderson downsizing to micro-hospital

The hospital will cut down on emergency room and inpatient beds, eliminate its intensive care unit and shrink its acute-care capabilities, including surgery, spokeswoman Jennifer Cooper said Thursday.

Inpatient rooms are seen at Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Hospital in North Las Vegas, Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo)

St. Rose Dominican is downsizing its Rose de Lima campus in Henderson over the next 18 to 24 months to “better serve the community,” the Dignity Health hospital announced in a news release.

The hospital will cut down on emergency room and inpatient beds, eliminate its intensive care unit and shrink its acute-care capabilities, including surgery, spokeswoman Jennifer Cooper said Thursday. The hospital’s rehabilitation facility also will relocate to the St. Rose Siena campus, about 8 miles to the west.

The move is a reaction to declining patient volume compared to the Siena campus, a Level 3 trauma center, Cooper said.

“Throughout the last several years, we have seen a shift in community needs,” Dignity Health-St. Rose Hospitals Senior Vice President Eugene Bassett said in the release. “Because of this, we decided we needed to modify the services being offered on the Rose de Lima campus to better serve the community.”

The change will convert the area’s oldest St. Rose location to a “micro-hospital” or “neighborhood hospital,” Cooper said. It will continue to serve patients with low-level injuries, like flu symptoms and broken bones.

The current location will continue to provide current services throughout the transition, Cooper said. The Rose de Lima site can accommodate 110 acute-care patients, including 38 rehabilitation beds.

Once converted to a micro-hospital, officials are considering adding a behavioral health unit and will create additional office space, Cooper said.

They have yet to decide whether the downsized hospital will occupy the site’s current 220,000-square-foot building or if it will be torn down to make room for new infrastructure, Cooper said.

Dignity Health, a nonprofit based in California, operates one other local acute-care hospital — the San Martin campus — in southwest Las Vegas, as well as four other neighborhood hospitals in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas in partnership with Emerus, a micro-hospital operator. Cooper wouldn’t comment on whether the two would partner in Rose de Lima’s transition.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.

102 East Lake Mead Parkway Henderson, NV 89015