Santa Claus hears wish lists in Henderson — PHOTOS

Children and their families can share their Christmas wish lists with Santa Claus at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson and have a professional photo taken.
Santa has taken up temporary residence at the Henderson shopping area, located at 2240 Village Walk Drive. He can be found in the courtyard off Main Street.
For more information on hours and photo package costs, visit the center’s website at shopthedistrictgvr.com.
