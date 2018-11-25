Santa Claus hears wish lists in Henderson — PHOTOS

Children and their families can share their Christmas wish lists with Santa Claus at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson and have a professional photo taken.

Maverick Willis, 5, from Henderson, whispers into John Jones' ear, dressed up as Santa Claus, as he tells him what he wants for Christmas at the District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Maverick Willis, 5, from Henderson, sits on Santa Claus's lap, as they take a photograph together at the District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Santa Claus high-fives Henderson resident Emilia Brodie, 2, along with mother Monica Brodie at the District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Santa Claus poses for a photograph with four-month-old Veda Anderson at the District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Emilia Brodie, 2, gives Santa Claus a hug at the District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Santa Claus greets Henderson residents Monica Brodie and Emilia Brodie, 2, at the District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Santa Claus at the District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Stacie Robinson tries to get her granddaughter Veda Anderson to smile as she takes a photograph with Santa Claus at the District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Emilia Brodie, 2, peers around the corner to get a peek at Santa Claus at the District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Maverick Willis, 5, from Henderson, sits on Santa Claus' lap at the District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Willis family poses for a photograph with Santa Claus at the District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Maverick Willis, 5, from Henderson, sits on Santa Claus' lap at the District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Santa has taken up temporary residence at the Henderson shopping area, located at 2240 Village Walk Drive. He can be found in the courtyard off Main Street.

For more information on hours and photo package costs, visit the center’s website at shopthedistrictgvr.com.

2240 Village Walk Drive, Henderson