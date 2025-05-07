Search continues for man last seen in Henderson wash

The Henderson Police Department said in a news release that the unidentified man had still not been located as of late Wednesday morning.

A search party consisting of personnel from the Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Department, Metropolitan Police and Red Rock Search & Rescue continue their search for a man reported missing the day prior in the Las Vegas Wash on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Casey Harrison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A search for a missing man last seen in the water of a Henderson wash continued Wednesday, as nearly 30 rescuers continued to canvass the area, police said.

The Henderson Police Department said in a news release that the unidentified man had still not been located as of late Wednesday morning, and that crews from several local agencies had assembled a search party to continue the rescue and recovery operation. The Henderson Fire Department, the Metropolitan Police Department and the volunteer search group Red Rock Search & Rescue were all assisting, according to the release.

Additional details were not released, though police said updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

Responders set up a command area near Tuscany Park, located in the 1500 block of Galleria Drive in Henderson. Nearby, rescuers entered a gated area at a McCormick Road facility access near the Russel Road intersection. Rescuers with Red Rock Search & Rescue operated drones and surveyed the nearby Las Vegas Wash near the entrance of Wetlands Park.

Other nearby Red Rock personnel loaded a dog into a Jeep Renegade. Those rescuers deferred to Henderson police and fire officials for further comment.

Police on Tuesday said initially that officers and Henderson Fire crews had responded to the wash area at Aloha Drive and Pueblo Avenue just after 2:20 p.m. Tuesday for a swift-water rescue. First responders briefly saw a man in the water, police said.

Henderson saw heavy rainfall, hail and flooding in the area on Tuesday from a thunderstorm and was under a flash flood warning until 4:30 p.m.

