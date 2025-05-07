76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Search continues for man last seen in Henderson wash

A search party consisting of personnel from the Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Dep ...
A search party consisting of personnel from the Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Department, Metropolitan Police and Red Rock Search & Rescue continue their search for a man reported missing the day prior in the Las Vegas Wash on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Casey Harrison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A search party consisting of personnel from the Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Dep ...
A search party consisting of personnel from the Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Department, Metropolitan Police and Red Rock Search & Rescue continue their search for a man reported missing the day prior in the Las Vegas Wash on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Casey Harrison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A search party consisting of personnel from the Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Dep ...
A search party consisting of personnel from the Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Police Department, Metropolitan Police and Red Rock Search & Rescue continue their search for a man reported missing the day prior in the Las Vegas Wash on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Casey Harrison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A corrections officer performed life-saving measures on an inmate in March 2021 after he used d ...
Union will pay Review-Journal attorney fees in settlement over Henderson jail video
Samantha, left, and Jason Patchett stand for a portrait at the grave of their son, Rex Patchett ...
Henderson approves $225K settlement for family of teen killed in 2022 crash
Henderson Police Department and Henderson Fire Department investigate a person who disappeared ...
Henderson police, fire crews search for man missing in wash
‘Exceptionally rare’ May storm breaks rain records in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2025 - 12:45 pm
 

A search for a missing man last seen in the water of a Henderson wash continued Wednesday, as nearly 30 rescuers continued to canvass the area, police said.

The Henderson Police Department said in a news release that the unidentified man had still not been located as of late Wednesday morning, and that crews from several local agencies had assembled a search party to continue the rescue and recovery operation. The Henderson Fire Department, the Metropolitan Police Department and the volunteer search group Red Rock Search & Rescue were all assisting, according to the release.

Additional details were not released, though police said updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

Responders set up a command area near Tuscany Park, located in the 1500 block of Galleria Drive in Henderson. Nearby, rescuers entered a gated area at a McCormick Road facility access near the Russel Road intersection. Rescuers with Red Rock Search & Rescue operated drones and surveyed the nearby Las Vegas Wash near the entrance of Wetlands Park.

Other nearby Red Rock personnel loaded a dog into a Jeep Renegade. Those rescuers deferred to Henderson police and fire officials for further comment.

Police on Tuesday said initially that officers and Henderson Fire crews had responded to the wash area at Aloha Drive and Pueblo Avenue just after 2:20 p.m. Tuesday for a swift-water rescue. First responders briefly saw a man in the water, police said.

Henderson saw heavy rainfall, hail and flooding in the area on Tuesday from a thunderstorm and was under a flash flood warning until 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES