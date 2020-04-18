Section of Water Street in Henderson set to close Monday

The closure affects the section of Water Street between Atlantic Avenue and Basic Road, the city said Saturday. It’s due to a Henderson Events Plaza renovation project.

A pedestrian crosses underneath a sign identifying the iconic Water Street District on South Water Street in Henderson on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

A section of Water Street in downtown Henderson is set to be closed starting Monday due to a Henderson Events Plaza renovation project.

The closure affects the portion of Water Street between Atlantic Avenue and Basic Road, the city said Saturday on its social media accounts.

The city didn’t say how long the road closure will be in effect.

“Please avoid the area,” the city wrote. “If you need to access the Water Street parking garage, use Texas Avenue.”

This month, Henderson City Council awarded an approximately $12.4 million contract to Las Vegas Paving Corp. for the Henderson Events Plaza renovation project, which will include improvements such as new seating, lighting, a canopy, and stage and greenroom updates.

