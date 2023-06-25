‘She was an angel’: 17-year-old fatally struck by U-Haul remembered by family

Jasmine Portillo with her mom Michelle Portillo, left, and her cousin Cassandra Hernandez, right. (Richard Portillo)

Jasmine Portillo (Richard Portillo)

Jasmine Portillo and her dad Richard Portillo. (Richard Portillo)

Henderson Police Department (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Jasmine Portillo was riding an electric scooter Friday morning back from the store with popsicles she bought for her younger brother when she was struck by a U-Haul truck, about a quarter-mile from her family’s Henderson home.

“She was an angel,” Richard Portillo said Saturday of his 17-year-old daughter, who later died after the crash near Sun Shadow Avenue and North Pecos Road.

Henderson police said the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. and that Jasmine was riding in a bike lane when the U-Haul turned onto Pecos and into her path.

Portillo described his oldest daughter as a being the life of the party, and a caring and protective person.

“She would make you laugh no matter how you feel,” Portillo said.

Jasmine had three younger brothers and twin cousins who Richard and his wife Michelle have taken care of as their own children since Richard’s sister died when the twins were toddlers.

He said he brought up all his children to put family first, and that Jasmine lived by that credo.

“She just wanted to do good in school and please everybody,” Portillo said. “That was Jasmine.”

Jasmine had just completed her junior year at Silverado High School, which she had recently transferred to when her family moved to Henderson. She aspired to become a nurse or a police officer and was working two jobs at the time of her death.

Jasmine called her mom after going to the store to say she was on her way home. About 10 minutes later, she was struck by the U-Haul, Richard Portillo said.

Michelle Portillo called her daughter’s phone once with no answer. She immediately called again and a police officer answered and said there had been a serious accident.

Police said the U-Haul driver remained at the scene of the crash, but it was not determined whether the driver was impaired.

A GoFundMe created to raise money for funeral expenses had raised $570 of its $20,000 goal as of Saturday night.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.