Skeletal remains identified as missing Henderson woman

Las Vegas police say skeletal remains discovered near Black Mountain have been identified as a Henderson woman reported missing in December.

Jawaher Hejji (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A flyer is posted for Jawaher Hejji on the Amargosa Trail in Henderson on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Hejji was reported missing on Dec. 23, 2020, and was last seen in the 300 block of Shaded Canyon Drive near the trail. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jawaher Hejji's car, shown on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, was left at this spot near the Amargosa Trail in Henderson, just off Shaded Canyon Drive. She was reported missing on Dec. 23, 2020, and was last seen on Shaded Canyon Drive. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jawaher Hejji, 26, was last seen Dec. 23 on the 300 block of Shaded Canyon Drive, near the Amargosa Trail in Henderson, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said surveillance footage from the area showed her walking along the Amargosa Trail near the base of Black Mountain.

Hejji’s sister, Miriam, previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her sister’s car had been found near a construction site on Shaded Canyon. The keys were on the hood, and the woman’s phone and wallet were in the car.

The family hired a private investigator, sent up drones and posted flyers. Miriam Hejji also devoted her Instagram account to finding her oldest sister.

Las Vegas police said in a press release Wednesday morning that Henderson police responded to a report of skeletal remains found near Black Mountain on Sept. 6.

“The remains were positively identified as Jawaher Hejji,” police wrote in the release.

The cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, police said.

