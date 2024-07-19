Slot machines go down in outage at Henderson resort

Guests and staff at the Green Valley Ranch Casino reported an outage Thursday night, with staff having to cash out guests manually, leading to long wait times.

Customers wait in the cashier's line at Green Valley Ranch during Thursday night's outage. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Visitors and workers at Green Valley Ranch resort-casino reported an outage Thursday night. Staff members had to cash out players manually, which lead to long wait times.

“Every single slot machine is down,” said Pita Tusitala, a 26-year-old employee at the casino. He explained that workers were going from machine to machine to cash people out.

Tusitala said he did not know anything about what caused the outage. He said “everybody is upset” and that workers were trying to help people.

Marilou Siadur, a 62-year-old player at the casino, said she had been waiting for an hour to cash out her $140 worth of winnings. “Luckily I don’t need to use the restroom,” she said.

Siadur’s friend was waiting beside her at a slot machine, hoping to soon cash out her nearly $120 worth of winnings. Siadur said they’d started experiencing issues around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Attendants did come and pay out Siadur and her friend’s balances. Machines displayed messages saying “hand pay amount” and “turn attendant key to complete hand key.”

As the clock approached midnight, 23-year-old Brandon Ferrales waited by his machine. “I got to work at 5 in the morning,” he said.

He and his friend, 21-year-old Jesus Aguilar, had been waiting around an hour to cash out their more than $70 balance.

“It’s the first machine I played,” Aguilar said. “They have to get to everybody one by one.”

Attendants roamed the casino floor paying out guests’ machines.

Courtney Goff, 41, said she was missing out on her 10x points earned through the Station Casinos app because Thursday is a “bonus multiplier” day.

“It’s kind of amusing to watch everybody scurrying around,” she said.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram and @estellelilym on X. Review-Journal reporter Mick Ackers contributed to this report.