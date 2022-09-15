Small plane crashes on Henderson roadway

A small plane crashed on a Henderson roadway Thursday morning, but no one was injured.

Henderson Fire Department crews respond to a small plane crash on Sept. 15, 2022. (Henderson Fire Department Twitter)

A small plane crashed on a Henderson roadway Thursday morning.

Henderson firefighters were called at 11:32 a.m. to Volunteer Boulevard and Raiders Way after a Beech M35 crashed onto the roadway, according to a Tweet from the Henderson Fire Department.

HFD crews responded to a plane in a roadway around 11:32am today near Volunteer and Raiders Way. There were no reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/ctxXmaAeH9 — Henderson Fire (@HendFireDept) September 15, 2022

No one was injured in the crash.

