Henderson

Small plane crashes on Henderson roadway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2022 - 12:38 pm
 
Henderson Fire Department crews respond to a small plane crash on Sept. 15, 2022. (Henderson Fi ...
Henderson Fire Department crews respond to a small plane crash on Sept. 15, 2022. (Henderson Fire Department Twitter)

A small plane crashed on a Henderson roadway Thursday morning.

Henderson firefighters were called at 11:32 a.m. to Volunteer Boulevard and Raiders Way after a Beech M35 crashed onto the roadway, according to a Tweet from the Henderson Fire Department.

No one was injured in the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

