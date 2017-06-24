Small plane flips at Henderson airport, no one injured

Henderson Executive Airport air traffic control tower. (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Cessna plane carrying two passengers flipped while landing at Henderson Executive Airport on Friday afternoon, McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

The plane slipped from the runway at 4:25 p.m. Friday and flipped. No injuries were reported.

The runway will remain closed until workers can locate a crane to remove the plane, Crews said. She said she anticipated the runway would reopen around 7 p.m. Friday.

