ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Henderson

Small plane flips at Henderson airport, no one injured

By Jessie Bekker Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2017 - 6:37 pm
 

A Cessna plane carrying two passengers flipped while landing at Henderson Executive Airport on Friday afternoon, McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

The plane slipped from the runway at 4:25 p.m. Friday and flipped. No injuries were reported.

The runway will remain closed until workers can locate a crane to remove the plane, Crews said. She said she anticipated the runway would reopen around 7 p.m. Friday.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Henderson Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like