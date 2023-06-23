86°F
Henderson

Snake in your yard? Call this Henderson pastor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2023 - 1:53 pm
 
Tim Agnello, a pastor at Mosaic Church, poses for a portrait on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the ...
Tim Agnello, a pastor at Mosaic Church, poses for a portrait on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Mosaic Church in Henderson. Agnello catches rattlesnakes in his spare time for locals in the Las Vegas area who find them in their yards. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tim Agnello holding a snake. (Camryn Agnello)
Tim Agnello holding a snake. (Camryn Agnello)

Tim Agnello is a local pastor who describes his hobby of catching rattlesnakes as “a great conversation starter.”

Agnello is a pastor at Mosaic Church in Henderson who said he believes that ministry is all about serving others. So, if there’s something he’s good at and he can use to help others, it’s no longer a hobby to him, but ministry.

Agnello moved to Vegas three years ago. At the start of spring, he was starting to see commercials and messages about rattlesnake season and warning hikers to be careful when in Red Rock Canyon.

Now, he catches rattlesnakes for members of the community. He’s always asked “How much do I owe you?” but his services are free of charge. Instead, he just tells others about his church.

Once he’s done, he doesn’t kill the snake. Instead he relocates them to places out in their home range that has good cover from the heat, water and a good food source.

“I’m probably one of few pastors known for catching rattlesnakes,” Agnello said.

Catching rattlesnakes isn’t something he just discovered he’s good at. He’s been around snakes for a long time.

“My sisters and brothers had snakes, so there were snakes in the family as long as I can remember,” Agnello said. “When I was 3, I caught my first snake, but I was 11 when I caught my first rattlesnake.”

Being creative about helping people

Mosaic Church likes to be creative in how they help people, Agnello said. Each pastor asks themselves “What can I give?” and they go from there in terms of helping and serving their community.

“Whether it’s helping someone with their car, or moving them into a new house, or mowing their lawn, or, for me, catching rattlesnakes,” he said. “Each of us have a skill set that maybe the other guy doesn’t have.”

Agnello says that most people are terrified of snakes, so he thought it would be a great way to reach and connect with people.

“Everybody wants to have their own unique thing that makes them special, so this is my thing,” he said.

Whether it’s reading, hiking, fishing or any other kind of hobby, Agnello says that different personalities like different things. Agnello’s hobby allows him to do what he enjoys, while also being of service to others in his community.

“As a pastor, I’m able to watch people come into faith, step out of addiction, fix marriages and help children,” he said. “I get a sense of accomplishment that I’m close with God and he is able to pour himself through me and watch others improve.”

Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter.

